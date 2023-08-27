AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 27th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 27th: 55°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:27 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:50 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Dry overnight before rain and storm chances returns for Monday. How long will the rain last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

We will start off mostly clear for the overnight, but clouds will start to increase after midnight. It will be dry, but cool, as temperatures drop into the low to mid fifties.

MONDAY:

Showers will start to move in for the morning, with storm chances starting in the afternoon and evening. Highs will remain in the low to mid seventies.

REST OF WORK WEEK:

We will warm up to the upper seventies for Tuesday as showers and storms persist. Showers linger into Wednesday for midweek as temperatures drop into the lower seventies. We dry out starting on Thursday and will continue into Friday. Temperatures rise to the mid seventies on Thursday and will be near eighty for Friday under mostly sunny skies.

WEEKEND:

Skies will be increase to partly cloudy for the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the lower eighties both days.

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 82