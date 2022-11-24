AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 24TH: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 24TH: 28°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Dry today but unsettled tomorrow. Details below:

TODAY:

Happy Thanksgiving! Pleasant weather today with dry conditions and clouds on the increase. Temperatures also reach above average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we stay dry and above average. We also turn mostly cloudy.

THIS WEEKEND:

A cold front moves in for early Friday and brings rain showers to the area. These will just be some on and off showers. Behind the cold front, we see spotty lake-effect showers into the afternoon and evening. As temperatures drop into the evening, some flurries are possible. For Saturday, quiet weather returns with a quick area of high pressure moving through. This is fast moving, so by Sunday an area of low pressure enters the region bringing some scattered showers and breezy conditions. Due to temperatures staying above average, rain will be the main precipitation type.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures trend a bit cooler going into the start of next week. Showers also linger into Monday early morning. Otherwise, we are cloudy for the day. Stubborn clouds hold for Tuesday but we are dry. Our next weather-maker moves in for Wednesday bringing more rain showers.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 37

MONDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter