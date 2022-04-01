AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 1ST: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 1ST: 28°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:52 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:32 PM

Winds in favor of lake-enhanced clouds and rain/snow showers Friday evening, but becoming stray in coverage for the overnight. Overall snowfall staying light, mainly trace amounts. Clouds continue overnight and lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

High pressure providing a quiet start to the weekend. Sunshine returns Saturday along with seasonable temperatures. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees. Increasing clouds for the evening and overnight. Lows near 30 degrees.

Next weather-maker moves in Sunday. Winds out of the northwest with gusts over 20 mph possible. Northwest winds in favor of lake-enhanced clouds and showers through the morning and afternoon. Rain again mixing with snow pellets with temperatures below average for this time. Highs near 40 degrees. Drying out for the evening and overnight, but stubborn clouds continue. Lows near 30 degrees.

Most of Monday and Tuesday staying dry with the exception of a few light showers possible overnight. Active weather returns for midweek. Afternoon highs near 50 degrees Monday, then near 60 degrees for midweek.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 30

