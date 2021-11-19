Dry start to weekend, showers return by late day Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 19TH 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 19TH: 29°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:02 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:43 PM

High pressure building into the region late day Friday. Lingering lake-effect showers to flurries through late Friday evening, then drying out for the overnight. Breaks in cloud cover along with a calm wind helping temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s for overnight lows.

High pressure in place for the start of the weekend. Moisture coming in at the mid and high-levels will lead to increasing clouds into the afternoon, but continuing to stay dry. Breezy and highs in the low to mid 40s. Building clouds into the overnight. Lows near 30 degrees.

Clouds continue Sunday as our next weather-maker moves into the region. Chance for rain showers returns by late day Sunday and continues for the overnight. Rainfall totals around 0.75″ or less. Wet snow may also mix in for higher elevations, but seeing little to no accumulation. Highs into the low to mid 40s, then overnight lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Rain to snow showers continue Monday as temperatures drop following a cold front. Windy with highs near 40 degrees. Monday night’s lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Lake-effect snow showers linger Tuesday. Staying windy with highs into the 30s. Drying out for midweek.

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE & BREEZY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT RAIN SHOWERS. WET SNOW MIX POSSIBLE

HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER & WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

​​FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

