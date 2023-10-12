AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 12TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 12TH: 40°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:16 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:31 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Staying dry Friday under a mix of sun and clouds. Next storm system arrives for the weekend. Rain likely starting Saturday. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy to mostly clear for the evening and overnight. Valley fog late. Lows near 40 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Staying dry for the end of the workweek under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 60 degrees, close to average for this time of the year. Clouds build in for the evening ahead of our next storm system. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Low pressure moves in for the start of the weekend. Rain likely Saturday and may be heavy at times. Heaviest rain will fall in the Northern Tier with average 24 hour rain totals around 1″. Cloudy, breezy and cool with highs near 50 degrees. Overnight lows into the low to mid 40s. Scattered showers around Sunday, but not as likely and not as widespread. Mainly cloudy and now windy with gusts over 25 mph at times. Highs near 50 degrees. Chance for showers continues early next week as low pressure provides wrap around moisture. Mainly dry midweek and near average for temperatures.

THURSDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLEAR. VALLEY FOG

LOW: 39

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & BREEZY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 44

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

