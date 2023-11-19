AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 19th: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 19th: 29°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:02 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:43 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Dry to start off the new work week with chances for rain and snow returning afterwards. Chances continue into midweek. More details below:

TONIGHT:

A chilly but calm overnight will be with us tonight. Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid twenties. Patchy frost will be possible.

MONDAY:

An overall nice day will be with us to start off the new work week. Skies will be mostly sunny with clouds moving in late. Highs will only reach near forty.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Chances for snow will move in late in the morning on Tuesday. We then switch to all rain in the mid to late afternoon and will last throughout the rest of the day. It will be a bit warmer on Tuesday with highs in the mid forties. Some showers remain on Wednesday in the morning. Thenwe start to dry out. Skies will be partly cloudy for midweek with highs in the mid forties We will be mainly dry for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid forties on Thursday, and down to near forty on Friday. Chances for showers or snow returns to start off the weekend on Saturday, then we dry out again on Sunday. Highs will sit in the lower forties.

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. WINTRY MIX/SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. DRYING OUT

HIGH: 40