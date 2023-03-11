AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 11TH: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 11TH: 22°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:25 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:10 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Dry weather returns for the end of the weekend. How long does it last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Quiet weather across the area tonight as an area of high pressure is in control. We stay dry and mostly cloudy. Lows tonight are in the low 20s.

TOMORROW:

The quiet weather continues into Sunday with dry and cloudy conditions. High temperatures reach into the low 40s. Overnight Sunday, we see snow showers move through.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Rain and snow showers take us into Monday with snow accumulation from Sunday night into Monday night looking to be around a trace to an inch. Heavier snow is in the forecast for Tuesday with an area of low pressure moving up the East Coast. The highest snow totals will be to the north and east of our area. Winds also increase Tuesday with gusts as high as 40 mph possible. We stay windy into Wednesday but dry out. A stray shower is possible Thursday before more rounds of showers by Friday and Saturday.

Have a great night!

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. OVERNIGHT SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW MIX

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. PM CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

