AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 8TH: 76°
AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 8TH: 51°
WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM
WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:42 PM
Happy Wednesday! Pleasant weather is the case for our Wednesday as we stay dry and see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs today reach the upper 70s. Overnight, clouds increase and an area of low pressure moves in from the Southwest. Rain moves in late overnight and isolated thunderstorms are possible. The showers and thunderstorm potential continues for Thursday. Drier weather moves in for Friday with sunshine returning.
The weekend is looking unsettled as an area of low pressure moves in Saturday and sticks around for Sunday. Showers move in Saturday and remain for Sunday. Lingering showers are possible early Monday but we dry out throughout the day. Tuesday is mostly sunny and completely dry.
Have an amazing day!
WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. OVERNIGHT RAINFALL
HIGH: 78 LOW: 56
THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS.
HIGH: 70 LOW: 51
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 76 LOW: 53
SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS
HIGH: 70 LOW: 50
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS
HIGH: 73 LOW: 51
MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 76 LOW: 52
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 80 LOW: 55
