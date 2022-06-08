AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 8TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 8TH: 51°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:42 PM

Happy Wednesday! Pleasant weather is the case for our Wednesday as we stay dry and see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs today reach the upper 70s. Overnight, clouds increase and an area of low pressure moves in from the Southwest. Rain moves in late overnight and isolated thunderstorms are possible. The showers and thunderstorm potential continues for Thursday. Drier weather moves in for Friday with sunshine returning.

The weekend is looking unsettled as an area of low pressure moves in Saturday and sticks around for Sunday. Showers move in Saturday and remain for Sunday. Lingering showers are possible early Monday but we dry out throughout the day. Tuesday is mostly sunny and completely dry.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS.

HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter