Drying out for midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 26TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 26TH: 34°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:10 PM

*Flash Flood Watch in effect for Bradford and Tioga (N.Y.) counties starting at 12 AM Tuesday*

Low pressure spinning over the region bringing moisture to the region through Tuesday. Steady rain tapers in the evening, then scattered to isolated showers overnight. Additional rainfall Tuesday evening and overnight around 0.10-0.45″. Clouds and fog continue. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Low pressure moves out of the region Wednesday. Showers taper into the early morning hours, but stubborn clouds hold on through sunrise. Dry air moves in by the afternoon, which will lead to gradual clearing through late day. Breezy afternoon and highs in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Mostly clear and cold overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Patchy frost possible into valley locations.

Dry Thursday before our next weather-maker moves into the region. Sunshine in the morning helping afternoon temperatures to near 60 degrees. Mid and high-level clouds through late day, then building clouds overnight and early Friday. Thursday night’s lows in the mid to upper 40s. Turning cloudy Friday as a chance for rain returns by the late day hours. Highs into the 50s. Chance for showers continues for the weekend. Highs for the weekend into the 50s. Mainly dry early next week.

WEDNESDAY: DRYING OUT EARLY. DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44​​​​

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. RAIN RETURNS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

