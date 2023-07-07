AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 7TH: 84°
AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 7TH: 58°
FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:39 AM
FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Drying out tonight and tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms return for Sunday. More details below:
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy tonight with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. As we go throughout tonight, we dry out.
THIS WEEKEND:
Saturday is a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday is looking more active with a low pressure system entering the region. Showers and thunderstorms develop throughout the day. Some localized flooding is possible on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK:
As we go into next week, clouds decrease and sunshine returns. Temperatures hold in the 80s. Showers and thunderstorms return late day Thursday. The chance for showers continues Friday.
Have a great night!
SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS
HIGH: 85 LOW: 62
SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 78 LOW: 62
MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY
HIGH: 82 LOW: 59
TUESDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 88 LOW: 63
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 88 LOW: 65
THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 87 LOW: 65
FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 83 LOW: 60
