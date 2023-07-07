AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 7TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 7TH: 58°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Drying out tonight and tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms return for Sunday. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy tonight with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. As we go throughout tonight, we dry out.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday is a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday is looking more active with a low pressure system entering the region. Showers and thunderstorms develop throughout the day. Some localized flooding is possible on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

As we go into next week, clouds decrease and sunshine returns. Temperatures hold in the 80s. Showers and thunderstorms return late day Thursday. The chance for showers continues Friday.

Have a great night!

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

