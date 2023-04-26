AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 26TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 26TH: 38°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:11 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:01 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure provides a break from the rainfall Thursday. Some sunshine returns, but not lasting for long. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Lingering showers for the evening, then rainfall tapers for the overnight. Decreasing clouds and winds subside. Wet ground helping for fog to develop. Lows near 30 degrees.

TOMORROW:

High pressure in place Thursday. Dry with some sunshine for the afternoon. Seasonable with highs near 60 degrees. Dry overnight, but with increasing clouds. Lows near 40 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Active weather returns Friday and for the weekend. On-and-off again showers, mainly cloudy and windy conditions. Highs Friday and Saturday in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees, then back into the 60s for highs Sunday. Wet weather continues into early next week. Keeping an eye on the potential for heavy rainfall. Cooler than average temperatures continue for early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER. GRADUAL CLEARING BUT AREAS OF FOG

LOW: 30

THURSDAY: AREAS OF FOG. MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 42

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

