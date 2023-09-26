AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 26TH: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 26TH: 46°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:58 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We dry out today. How long does that last? Details below:

TODAY:

Showers are lingering for some of us this morning but will come to an end throughout the day. Clouds hold for our Tuesday and we are cooler again today temperature wise.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly cloudy but do stay dry.

TOMORROW:

We stay mostly cloudy on Wednesday but it is a dry day. Temperatures also start to increase.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A mostly cloudy sky takes us into the end of the week. For the remainder of the week, it does look mainly dry though with just the potential for a stray shower Thursday into Friday. By the time we get into the weekend, we are mostly sunny and dry. It is shaping up to be a nice weekend and temperatures will be above average.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

