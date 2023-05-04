AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 4TH: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 4TH: 40°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:00 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:10 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Gradual drying and warming trend as high pressure builds into the region for the weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers for the early evening, then tapering through late evening and early overnight. Patchy drizzle may be felt through late, but most staying dry. Fog develops. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

FRIDAY:

Limited moisture in place for Friday. Isolated showers or sprinkles may be felt for the afternoon, but most staying dry. Slow improvements in temperatures this week. Highs near 60s, slightly below average this time of the year. Broken clouds for the afternoon, but high pressure will help to clear us out through the evening into the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s and patchy frost possible.

REST OF THE WORKWEEK

Gradual drying and warming trend heading into the weekend. High pressure in place this weekend. Pleasant weekend ahead under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs for the weekend into the 60s to near 70 degrees, closer to average for this time of the year. Chance for showers returns next week, but not a washout.

THURSDAY NIGHT: RAINFALL TAPERS. BREAK IN CLOUDS WITH FOG

LOW: 36

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS/PATCHY DRIZZLE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 45

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 45

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram