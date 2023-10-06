AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 6TH: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 6TH: 42°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:41 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Summer-like weather coming to an end thanks to a cold front moving through the region. Rainfall returning along with a drop in temperatures. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Occasional showers continue for the evening and overnight as a slow moving cold front progresses through the region. Potential for a downpour at times, best chances in our eastern counties. Cloudy with patchy fog. Lows into the mid 50s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Active weather continues this weekend. Cold front passes to our east by Saturday afternoon. Occasional showers for the morning, then spotty light showers possible for the afternoon. Otherwise, late day breaks in cloud cover. Breezy and cool with highs near 60 degrees. Stray lake-enhanced shower for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds in favor of lake-enhanced showers Sunday. Staying breezy and now cooler than average. Highs into the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows near 40 degrees.

NEXT WEEK:

Fall temperatures continue next week with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Keeping up with active weather for most day with just a slight chance for showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Next system redevelops for the end of the new workweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: OCCASIONAL SHOWERS. CLOUDY & PATCHY FOG

LOW: 54

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

