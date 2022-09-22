AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 22ND: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 22ND: 47°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:55 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:05 PM

Second cold front in 24 hours moving through Thursday afternoon. Winds out of the northwest 5-15 mph into Thursday night. Northwest wind in favor of cooler than average temperatures along with lake-enhanced showers. Scattered showers late Thursday evening, becoming isolated for the late overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

High pressure builds in Friday and for the start of the weekend. Isolated showers around Friday morning, then decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Sunshine returns along with dry conditions. Highs Friday in the low to mid 50s. Mainly clear and cold overnight with lows near 40 degrees. Patchy frost possible into early Saturday morning for those able to dip into the mid to upper 30s.

Sunshine continues Saturday with just a few mid/high-level clouds overhead. Highs into the low to mid 60s. Increasing clouds overnight with light isolated showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40. Chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms returns Sunday, but it won’t be a washout. Highs mid to upper 60s. On-and-off again showers continues for early next week. Fall temperatures continue, as well.

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 50

FRIDAY: ISOLATED MORNING SHOWERS, THEN TURNING MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: TURNING MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter