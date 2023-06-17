AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 17TH: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 17TH: 54°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Few more clouds will be with us with more shower chances in the afternoon. How long will the rain last? More details below:

TONIGHT:

Few passing clouds will be with us for your overnight. We will cool off to the lower fifties with again a chance for some fog.

SUNDAY:

Skies will be partly cloudy to end the weekend on Sunday. Chances for an isolated shower will be with us for the afternoon and evening along with the chance for a rumble of thunder. We warm up to the mid seventies for your Father’s Day.

START OF WORK WEEK:

Isolated showers will move through our region on Monday in the afternoon with that chance for a rumble of thunder. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the lower eighties. The main day for rain this week will be on Tuesday. The chance for an isolated storm will be with us for Tuesday. Isolated showers will be with us again for Wednesday along with mostly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52