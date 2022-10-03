AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 3RD: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 3RD: 43°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:46 PM

Happy Monday! What a chilly start to the day. We see improvements with our temperatures throughout the day. High-level clouds are also starting our day and continue to filter in throughout the day with filtered sunshine this afternoon. Overnight, we turn mostly cloudy but stay dry. Broken cloud cover is the case for Tuesday and an isolated shower is possible for the eastern part of our area late in the day. These isolated showers remain into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Most look to remain dry though.

Sunshine returns for Wednesday. This is short-lived as clouds increase for Thursday and we warm up. Showers then move in for Friday with a cold front entering the region and it drops our temperatures. Breezy conditions are also expected for Friday with the cold front. Lingering showers are possible for Saturday. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy. We dry out and are mostly sunny for the end of the weekend.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISOLATED LATE DAY SHOWER

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY EARLY AM SHOWER

HIGH: 71 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

