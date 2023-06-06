The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 038, 039, 040…

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from 11 AM EDT this morning through this evening.

AFFECTED AREA: Fire weather zones 038, 039, 040. This includes Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties.

WIND: Northwest 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph, especially over the higher terrain.

HUMIDITY: As low as 25 to 30 percent.

IMPACTS: Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR POTTER AND TIOGA COUNTIES…

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from 11 AM EDT this morning through this evening.

AFFECTED AREA: Potter and Tioga Counties.

TIMING: From 11 am until 8 pm on Tuesday.

WINDS: From the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

RELATIVE HUMIDITY: 25-30 percent.

TEMPERATURES: Upper 60s to lower 70s.

LIGHTNING: Dry lightning strikes may cause initial fire starts especially in the driest fuel beds.

IMPACTS: Rapid wildfire growth and spread expected. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. A Red Flag Warning may be

issued.