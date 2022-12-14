AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 14TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 14TH: 23°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y (WETM) – It’s the calm before the storm. First winter storm system of the season arrives Thursday morning with winter weather alerts going into effect. Details below:

TONIGHT:

It’s the calm before the storm. Staying dry through the overnight, but with increasing clouds. Lows near 20 degrees.

THURSDAY:

First winter storm of the season arrives Thursday morning. Wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow moves into the Northern Tier through sunrise, pushing into the Southern Tier by midmorning. Precipitation turns to all snow by midday, steady, and moderate to heavy at times through the evening commute. Winds also increasing during this time with gusts over 25 mph at times. Snow continues through Thursday night, still steady and moderate to heavy at times. Highs Thursday into the mid 30s. Overnight temperatures staying almost steady near freezing. See images below for storm details:

*Additional snow after 7 AM Friday not included here*

*Storm totals from Thursday through Friday*

FRIDAY:

Steady snow continues through the early morning commute, but not as heavy. Steady snow then tapers to occasional showers for the afternoon. In addition to Thursday’s snow totals, we will see an addition snowfall for the day of 1-3″. Pockets of sleet and freezing rain will mix in as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30s for highs. Stray showers continue for the overnight. Lows into the low to mid 20s.

WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK:

Winds in favor of lake-enhancement, mainly for the those in the Southern Tier. We won’t see much for additional accumulations, mainly trace amounts. Otherwise, broken clouds take us through the weekend into early next week. Highs close to freezing.

18 Storm Team Forecast

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 19

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW/WINTRY MIX LIKELY. WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW TO WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 33 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

