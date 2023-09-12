AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 12TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 12TH: 51°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:44 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:23 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Rainfall returns late Tuesday into the overnight and will be heavy at times. Flood Watch in effect for a portion of the viewing area until Wednesday morning. Cooler for midweek. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Cold front moves in bringing a line of rainfall by the early evening, slowly moving east across the Twin Tiers overnight. Potential for rain to be heavy at times, bringing the concern for isolated flooding. Lows near 60 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Showers may linger Wednesday as the cold front moves east, Otherwise, winds turn to out of the northwest ushering in cooler than average temperatures. Feeling like fall with highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Another push of cool air for the evening brings the chance for showers into the early overnight, but staying light. Overnight lows near 50 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Another fall-like day Thursday with highs again into the 60s. Northwest winds may bring a stray lake-enhanced rain shower before high pressure keeps us dry overnight. Lows into the 40s. High pressure over the region Friday and for the weekend. Tropical remnants from Lee moving up the coast may bring upper-level clouds to the region, but rainfall stays to our east through Sunday afternoon. Chance for rainfall then returns late Sunday and continues early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS. HEAVY RAIN AT TIMES. PATCHY FOG

LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: LINGERING SHOWERS. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE. GRADUAL CLEARING

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: HIGH CLOUDS/FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

