AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 22ND: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 22ND: 55°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Happy Wednesday! We are mostly cloudy this morning but the sky cover becomes more of a mix of sun and clouds during the late morning and into the early afternoon. Any sunshine we see today will help fuel thunderstorm development. A Flood Watch is in effect from this afternoon until tonight. This is as scattered showers and thunderstorms develop. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe during the afternoon and into early tonight. Main threats are damaging wind, large hail, and heavy rain. Rainfall across the Twin Tiers may reach 1-3 inches with localized higher amounts possible. As for temperatures, we reach the upper 80s today and feel the humidity. Overnight, showers linger and an isolated thunderstorm is possible but nothing strong or severe is expected. Lows tonight are near 60.

Thursday starts off dry and mostly cloudy. There is once again a chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures also return to the upper 70s for highs. After the rainy and dreary weather, we see some sunshine and dry weather in sight. Friday is a mostly sunny day and we reach the low to mid 80s for highs. The heat and humidity returns for the weekend but we stay dry. Highs reach the upper 80s both days. Clouds filter in Saturday afternoon and we are mostly cloudy Sunday. A cold front sweeps in Sunday night and brings showers overnight and into Monday morning. We dry out throughout the morning Monday and see stubborn clouds hold. Sunshine makes a comeback on Tuesday.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORM

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: SUNNY START, CLOUDS LATE

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER EARLY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter