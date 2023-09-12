The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…
- WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
- WHERE…Portions of central New York, including the following
areas, Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga.
Portions of northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas,
Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern
Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.
- WHEN…From 10 PM EDT this evening through Wednesday morning.
- IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…
- WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
- WHERE…A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following
areas, Columbia, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northern
Lycoming, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan,
Tioga and York.
- WHEN…From 8 PM EDT this evening through late tonight.
- IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
- A frontal boundary will bring a round of rain and
thunderstorms to the area this evening into tonight. Some of
the thunderstorms could produce torrential downpours, with
rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches or locally higher possible.
With the recent wet conditions this could be enough rain to
cause additional flooding or flash flooding concerns.