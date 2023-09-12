The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…

WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

areas, Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. Portions of northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming. WHEN…From 10 PM EDT this evening through Wednesday morning.

IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more

heavy rain.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…