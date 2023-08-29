AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 29TH: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 29TH: 55°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:29 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:47 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Flood Watch in effect for a portion of the Twin Tiers Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Sunshine in the near future, though. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Isolated showers around for the evening and early overnight. Wave of low pressure along a frontal boundary then leads to widespread rain moving in around midnight and continuing into the predawn hours. Showers become likely with embedded thunder. Areas highlighted in the Flood Watch could see 1-2″ of rainfall for the overnight. Keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage and areas that have recently received excessive rainfall in recent days. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

TOMORROW:

A round of spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms possible Wednesday as frontal boundary passes through. Again, the day will not a be washout. Any additional rainfall during the day will stay light. Cooler than average with highs near 70 degrees. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure builds in Thursday and looks to last through the weekend. Sunshine returns along with dry conditions, only a slight chance for rainfall Saturday night. Temperatures warming into early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: ISOLATED SHOWERS EARLY, THEN LATE RAINFALL LIKELY

LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 57

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 61

