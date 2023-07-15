…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING…
- WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
- WHERE…A portion of northeast Pennsylvania, including the
following counties, Bradford, Susquehanna and Wyoming.
- WHEN…Through Sunday evening.
- IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.