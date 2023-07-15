The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING…

  • WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
  • WHERE…A portion of northeast Pennsylvania, including the
    following counties, Bradford, Susquehanna and Wyoming.
  • WHEN…Through Sunday evening.
  • IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
    creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.