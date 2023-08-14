AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 14TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 14TH: 57°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:14 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:10 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Rain likely Monday night and heavy at times. A Flood Watch is in effect for a portion of our viewing area. How long will it last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Rain spreads across the area through sunset, then continues overnight and will be heavy at times. General rain accumulation looks to be 0.5-1″ with localized higher amounts likely. Localized flooding is possible in poor drainage areas. A Flood Watch is in effect for counties in green (seen below) until 10 AM Tuesday. Some rumbles of thunder also possible, which may produce isolated strong wind gusts. Mild overnight as temperatures only drop into the mid 60s to near 70 degrees for overnight lows.

TOMORROW:

Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues Tuesday, but it won’t be a washout. Mainly cloudy start to the day, then late day breaks in cloud cover. Humid and warm with highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Overnight lows into the low to mid 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Isolated to widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday. Again, the day will not be a washout. A little more sunshine compared to Tuesday. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Most of Thursday is staying dry, but chance for showers and thunderstorms returns just before sunset and continues for the overnight. Highs into the low to mid 80s. Lingering rainfall Friday. Highs into the 70s. At this early vantage point, high pressure looks to keep us dry this weekend. Slight chance for rainfall into early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: RAIN LIKELY, HEAVY AT TIMES

LOW: 65

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW : 61

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW : 58

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW : 62

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 56

