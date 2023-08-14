The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING…
- WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
- WHERE…Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in central New York, Broome,
Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. In
northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern
Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.
- WHEN…From 8 PM EDT this evening through Tuesday morning.
- IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.