The NWS in Binghamton has issued the following:
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…
- WHAT: A band of thunderstorms will setup with heavy rainfall. Areas seeing multiple thunderstorms may expect 1-3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts to 5 inches. Flooding caused by
excessive rainfall is possible.
- WHERE: Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford.
- WHEN: From Noon EDT today through late tonight.
- IMPACTS: Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…
- WHAT: A band of thunderstorms will setup with heavy rainfall. Areas seeing multiple thunderstorms may expect 1-3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts to 5 inches. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
- WHERE: A portion of central New York, including the following county, Steuben.
- WHEN: From Noon EDT today through late tonight.
- IMPACTS: Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
The NWS in State College has issued the following:
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING…
- WHAT: Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
- WHERE: A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Northern Centre, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Perry, Potter, Snyder, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Tioga and Union.
- WHEN: From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through this evening.
- IMPACTS: Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
- Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce locally heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms may redevelop and/or travel over the same areas, increasing the flood risk. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible over a short duration, with locally higher amounts possible.