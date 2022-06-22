The NWS in Binghamton has issued the following:

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…

WHAT: A band of thunderstorms will setup with heavy rainfall. Areas seeing multiple thunderstorms may expect 1-3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts to 5 inches. Flooding caused by

excessive rainfall is possible.

WHERE: Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford.

WHEN: From Noon EDT today through late tonight.

IMPACTS: Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

WHAT: A band of thunderstorms will setup with heavy rainfall. Areas seeing multiple thunderstorms may expect 1-3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts to 5 inches. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

WHERE: A portion of central New York, including the following county, Steuben.

The NWS in State College has issued the following:

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING…