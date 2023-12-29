AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 29th: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 29th: 19°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:44 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Flurries move in after midnight tonight as temperatures start to fall. We will be back to near average as we start the new year. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Skies will be mainly cloudy overnight. Chances for some snow or some wintry mix will be possible primarily after midnight. It will be cooler with lows in the low to mid thirties with a breeze from the west at 0 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Temperatures will only warm to the upper thirties to near forty on Saturday to start off the weekend. There will still be chances for flurries primarily in the morning, then becoming spotty in the afternoon.

NEXT WEEK:

Skies will be mainly cloudy on Sunday for New Years Eve. It will be slightly warmer with highs near forty. We start 2024 with some chances for some flurries moving back in on New Years Day on Monday. Highs will be in the mid thirties along with cloudy skies. Skies will decrease to partly cloudy on Tuesday. It will be warmer with highs in the lower forties. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday for midweek. Highs will remain in the lower forties. A chance for some flurries returns on Thursday as highs fall back to the upper thirties as a low pressure system moves through. Then we dry out and clear out with a mix of clouds and sun on Friday with highs falling back into the mid thirties.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

NEW YEARS EVE: EVENING SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

NEW YEARS DAY: CHANCE AM FLURRIES

HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 48