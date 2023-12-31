AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 31st: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 31st: 19°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:45 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Flurries will be possible overnight and into the morning to start off 2024. After that, clouds decrease and we see sunshine for midweek. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Chances for snow showers will move in for the evening and into the overnight. It will be chilly with lows in the upper twenties to near thirty along with cloudy skies.

NEW YEARS DAY:

Stray flurries will linger into Monday morning for the start of 2024. It will be mainly cloudy again with temperatures near seasonable. Highs in the mid to upper thirties.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Clouds will decrease in the morning on Tuesday to mostly sunny by the end of the morning. It will be warmer with highs in the low to mid forties. Skies will increase back to mostly cloudy on Wednesday for midweek. Highs will be near forty. A chance for flurries will be possible again on Thursday as a low pressure system moves in. Highs will only reach the mid thirties which is near average. We dry out by Friday to end the work week. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs still in the mid thirties.

WEEKEND:

Saturday will be similar, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper thirties. We end the weekend on Sunday with a chance for snow returning to the region with highs still in the mid thirties.

NEW YEARS DAY: STRAY AM FLURRY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 36 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 36