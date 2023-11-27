AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 27th: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 27th: 27°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Flurry chances continue overnight and into Tuesday along with cooler conditions. Mostly cloudy skies will be with us through the snow chances as well. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Chances for some snow will continue throughout the rest of the day and into the overnight. We drop to the lower twenties with winds from the west at 5 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY:

Snow chances continue into Tuesday as well with highs in the lower thirties. Winds still from the west at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

REST OF WEEK:

We dry out for midweek on Wednesday with just a slight chance remaining. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid thirties. We warm up to the mid forties on Thursday along with more mostly cloudy skies. Then showers returns to end the work week on Friday. We remain in the mid forties. Stray showers will continue into Saturday but overall we will be on the drier side as highs fall to the lower forties. More warmth and showers move in for Sunday into Monday. Rain moves in late Sunday and into the new work week. Highs will be in the mid forties on Sunday and up to the upper forties to near fifty on Monday.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49