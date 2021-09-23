Forecast Discussion (09/23/21) AM: A flash flood watch is in effect today as heavy rain moves through

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 23RD: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 23RD: 47°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:04 PM

*A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Twin Tiers today*

Heavy rain continues to surge into the Twin Tiers this morning. All of this rain is associated with a cold front that is moving through. Rain will continue to move through the Twin Tiers during the late morning to early afternoon. Around 2:00-4:00pm, the rain will have fully exited the region and we just hang on to some lingering cloud cover. Rainfall totals will reach upwards of three inches with localized higher amounts. Due to this heavy rain, Steuben, Chemung, Bradford, and Tioga (PA) county are under a flash flood watch until tonight. Aside from the rain, some of the Twin Tiers is under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) to see an isolated strong to severe storm, so some thunderstorms are possible throughout the late morning to early afternoon. The main threat is damaging wind. An area of high pressure builds in behind the cold front which allows for dry and mostly clear conditions overnight. Temperature wise, our highs for the day are in the low 70s. The highs for the day actually happened this morning and temperatures will be on a decreasing trend as we progress throughout the day since the cold front is moving through. Overnight, temperatures sit into the upper 40s, so a cooler but seasonable night. Sunshine returns tomorrow with an area of high pressure in control of our weather pattern. It allows for us to stay dry here in the Twin Tiers and also enjoy some sunshine! Some patchy cloud cover is possible during the afternoon but it will just be some fair weather clouds. Temperatures sit into the upper 60s, so a comfortable day! Enjoy the day!

Heading into the weekend, we deal with sunshine and dry conditions for Saturday but cloud cover will be increasing throughout the day ahead of a weak cold front that moves through overnight. Showers are possible Saturday night and into the early part of Sunday as that cold front moves through. Highs on Saturday sit into the low 70s. A northwesterly wind moves into place for the rest of Sunday and into Monday which results in some lake-effect cloud cover and showers. These showers will be spotty to isolated. Temperatures on Sunday sit into the upper 60s and on Monday they sit into the low 70s for our highs. Tuesday sees more shower chances as an area of low pressure, and it’s warm and cold front move through. Wednesday looks good as of right now with an area of high pressure moving into the region which will result in plenty of sunshine! Highs on Tuesday reach the low 70s while Wednesday they sit into the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY. CHANCE ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM. BREEZY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter