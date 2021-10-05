Forecast Discussion (10/05/21) AM: Isolated showers possible today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 5TH: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 5TH: 43°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:07 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:43 PM

This morning has started on a foggy and dreary note. It is also on the warmer side with temperatures sitting into the 60s. We will see those temperatures make their way into the 70s for our highs today. As for the foggy conditions, the fog will lift by the late morning hours. A special weather statement is currently in effect for Tioga (PA) county and goes until 9:00 AM. The special weather statement is for dense fog, so just take things slow this morning on your morning commute. Aside from the fog, it is also mostly cloudy. Cloud cover holds strong throughout the day today. Some isolated showers are also possible during the late morning and afternoon. Overnight, we start to dry out and just deal with the cloud cover. Lows tonight only drop into the low 60s which is about 15 degrees above average for this time of the year. For Wednesday, we stay mostly dry but also mostly cloudy. Cloud cover remains in place throughout the day. At times, there could be some breaks in the cloud cover but for most of the day conditions will remain cloudy. Highs on Wednesday rise into the mid 70s.

Dry conditions hold for Thursday and Friday. Thursday looks to be our best opportunity to see some sunshine with some breaks in the cloud cover. This sunshine will be limited but it will be nice to get some breaks in the cloud cover. Temperatures on Thursday remain into the mid 70s. Friday is also dry but cloud cover increase throughout the day. Highs on Friday reach the mid 70s once again. Shower chances return for Saturday and Sunday. The showers on Sunday will be more isolated. Neither day will be a washout event. Temperatures over the weekend sit near 70. On Monday, we start to dry out but deal with lingering cloud cover. Highs on Monday reach the low 70s.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SPOTTY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 72 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MOSTLY DRY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 58​​​​

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 57

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 59

