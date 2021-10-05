Forecast Discussion 10/5/21 PM: More clouds than sun this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 5TH: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 5TH: 40°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:09 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:43 PM

Spotty showers Tuesday evening, then patchy drizzle possible overnight. Lows clouds stick around along with foggy conditions. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Patchy drizzle may linger through the first half of Wednesday with low-level moisture still in place. Despite limited sunshine, temperatures warm to near 70 degrees for afternoon highs. High pressure building into the region allows for late day breaks in cloud cover and dry weather for the overnight. Patchy fog and lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Thursday and Friday look to be our best chances for dry weather as high pressure remains over the region. Broken cloud cover to end the workweek, and only a slight chance for showers Friday. Highs into the upper 60s to to mid 70s, mild for this time of the year. At this early vantage point, models hinting at a chance for showers on Saturday. Otherwise, mainly cloudy start to the weekend. A stray shower possible Sunday into early next week. Highs for the weekend in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. DRIZZLE POSSIBLE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54​​​​

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 57

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

