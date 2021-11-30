Forecast Discussion 11/30/21 AM: Snow showers with light accumulations

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 30TH 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 30TH: 26°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Tuesday morning temperatures are just below freezing all across the Twin Tiers. Perfect set up for some light snowfall this morning. We have a clipper system pushing in from the west. Tt is the same type of system that brought us our first widespread snowfall this weekend, however it has even less moisture associated with it. This means even though the ground is cold and snow will stick, overall accumulations will be light with the highest amounts just being one inch.

Lake effect machine kicks back on Tuesday night giving us the threat for some snow showers, not as widespread as during the daytime. We dry out for Wednesday with temperatures warming slightly. Climbing into the lower 40s and remaining mostly cloudy. Temperatures increase into Thursday as a warm front lifts through the area before a cold front pushes through Thursday night into Friday. This will drop our temperatures, give us a bit of rain mixing with snow and turn things windy for the end of the week. Into the weekend we remain just below normal with our high temperatures and we keep the threat for rain and snow showers.

TUESDAY: LIGHT SNOW, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: SHOWERS, WINDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE LATE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

MONDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter