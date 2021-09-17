Forecast Discussion 9/17/21 PM: Spotty rainfall Saturday, dry with sunshine Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 17TH: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 17TH: 48°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:14 PM

Partly to mostly cloudy Friday evening and overnight. Isolated shower possible for the early evening, mainly in the Northern Tier. An approaching cold front then brings the chance for an isolated shower for the Southern Tier into the predawn hours. Patchy fog and lows in the low to mid 60s.

Weak cold front moves into the region Saturday. Isolated showers possible into the morning hours ahead of the front, then chance for spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon as the front moves through. Nothing strong or severe expected and overall rainfall staying light. Otherwise, a partly to mostly cloudy day. Highs nearing 80 degrees and feeling humid ahead of the front. Decreasing clouds into the overnight. Fog developing late and lows into the 50s.

High pressure builds into the region Sunday and continues for early next week. Sunshine returns along with dry weather. Highs into the low to mid 70s Sunday, then overnight lows nearing 50 degrees. Highs Monday nearing 80 degrees, then overnight lows nearing 60 degrees. Fog develops for the overnight and predawn hours. Increasing clouds for Tuesday as our next weather-maker approaches the region. Chance for showers returns midweek, then cooler temperatures for the end of the workweek.

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SPOTTY SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 47

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 45

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter