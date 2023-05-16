The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:
…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…
- WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.
- WHERE…Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.
- WHEN…From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.
- IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:
…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…
- WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s are
possible.
- WHERE…Warren, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, Northern
Clinton, Tioga, Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties.
- WHEN…From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
- IMPACTS…Freezing temperatures could kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could
damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should
be brought inside.
The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.