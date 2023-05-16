The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…

WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.

WHERE…Portions of central New York and northeast

Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania. WHEN…From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:

…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…

WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s are

possible.

possible. WHERE…Warren, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, Northern

Clinton, Tioga, Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties.

Clinton, Tioga, Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties. WHEN…From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

IMPACTS…Freezing temperatures could kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could

damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should

be brought inside.

The latest forecast information can be found on the

NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,

or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.