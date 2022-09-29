The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY…

WHAT: Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation.

WHERE: In New York, Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne,

Pike and Southern Wayne counties.

Pike and Southern Wayne counties. WHEN: From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Friday.

IMPACTS: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY…