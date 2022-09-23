The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM SATURDAY…

WHAT…Temperatures in the middle 30s with light winds will result in frost formation, especially in sheltered valleys.

WHERE…In New York, Steuben, Chemung and Tioga counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford county.

WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Saturday.

IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Coldest temperatures and highest risk of frost is expected in sheltered valley locations.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY…

WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.

WHERE…McKean, Potter, Tioga, and Sullivan Counties.

WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday.

IMPACTS…Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.