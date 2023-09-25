AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 25TH: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 25TH: 46°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:00 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Gloomy start to the workweek. Stubborn clouds linger Tuesday, but sunshine is in the near future. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Low pressure lingering off the coast bringing wrap around moisture to the region. Spotty showers for the evening, turning to patchy drizzle for the overnight. Clouds and fog continue. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

TOMORROW:

Low pressure slow to exit the coast. Wrap around moisture in the morning bringing an isolated shower or a few sprinkles to the area. Otherwise, stubborn clouds linger into the afternoon. Cooler than average with highs in the low to mid 60s. Gradual clearing for the evening into the overnight. Turning mostly clear with valley fog late. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure builds in for midweek helping to dry us out. Mid/high-level clouds linger, but still mostly to partly sunny. Highs midweek in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Weak disturbance with limited moisture Thursday night and Friday bringing the chance for a stray shower. High pressure builds in this weekend. Sunshine returns along with dry conditions into next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. LINGERING SPOTTY SHOWERS TO PATCHY DRIZZLE. FOG

LOW: 51

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. AM ISO. SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

