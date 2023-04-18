AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 18TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 18TH: 34°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:23 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:52 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Lingering showers into Wednesday morning. Otherwise, gradual warming trend into the end of the workweek. Active weather also continues. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Low pressure spinning to our north providing a lake response here at home. Chance for showers continues for the evening and overnight. Rain mixing with a light snow. Breezy west wind through the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

TOMORROW:

Showers may linger early Wednesday before a ridge of high pressure builds in. Decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s with a breezy northwest wind. Increasing clouds again for the late evening. A warm front slides in overnight, bringing a chance for rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Showers may linger early Thursday morning. Dry for the afternoon and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Active weather returns Friday and for the weekend. Chance for showers by late day Friday and overnight. If rainfall arrives before sunset, thunderstorms will also be possible. Highs Friday near 80 degrees. Temperatures into the 70s for highs Saturday, still above average for this time of the year. Models not agreeing on timing of a slow moving cold front with plenty of moisture. At this vantage point, rain chances increase from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Cooler temperatures for Sunday and into early next week. Chance for showers continues.

TUESDAY NIGHT: SCTD. SHOWERS. CLOUDY & BREEZY

LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: AM SHOWERS POSSIBLE, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS. WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: AM SHOWERS POSSIBLE, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS. WINDY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

MONDAY: CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 31

