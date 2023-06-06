AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 6TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 6TH: 51°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:41 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Air Quality Alert in effect for the Southern Tier until midnight Wednesday night. Haze and smoke sticks around Wednesday due to wildfires to our north. Most staying dry Wednesday, but chance for showers increases later this week. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Thick haze and smoke sticking around for the evening and overnight. Dry conditions continue. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

TOMORROW:

A northwest wind continues to usher a thick haze/smoke into the region, again prompting an Air Quality Alert. It’s recommended to limit outdoor physical activity, especially with those with health concerns such as asthma. Staying dry through the afternoon and cooler than average. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Weak wave brings increasing clouds with isolated showers possible for the late overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Low pressure sits to our northeast with waves rotating through the region through the end of the workweek. Chance for showers returns Thursday and Friday, but still doesn’t look like a washout. Shower activity will be hit or miss, meaning not everyone will see rainfall. Rainfall amounts also staying light. Otherwise, breezy northwest wind, which means haze and smoke may continue to filter into the region from Canada. Cooler than average midweek through Friday with temperatures only in the 60s. Slightly warmer weekend ahead for us. Dry start to the weekend. Chance for rainfall returns Sunday and early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: HAZE/SMOKE CONTINUES

LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: HAZE/SMOKE CONTINUES

HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

