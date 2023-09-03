AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 3rd: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 3rd: 54°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:35 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:38 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Heat Advisory in effect for Labor Day with more heat until midweek. When will we start to cool off? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds will start to move in primarily after midnight. It will be a warm night as lows should only drop to the low to mid sixties.

LABOR DAY:

We start off the new work week very sunny and very hot. Clouds will decrease in the morning back to mostly sunny by 9am. Highs will reach the low nineties. We have a heat advisory in our New York counties from noon to 7PM on Monday.

REST OF WORKWEEK:

Th heat will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will remain in the low to mid nineties both days under mostly sunny skies. After that, showers and storms will start to move in on Thursday. Highs will fall back into the upper eighties. Showers and storms continue into Friday as highs fall into the lower eighties.

WEEKEND:

Showers linger into Saturday as well. We fall back to near average at this point with highs in the upper seventies. We will dry out for Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs falling again into the low to mid seventies.

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 94 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 94 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS LIKELY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARLTY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. DRYING OUT

HIGH: 74