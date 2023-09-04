AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 4TH: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 4TH: 53°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:36 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:37 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Hot and humid for the start of the workweek. Another Heat Advisory in effect Tuesday. Sunshine also the case, but rainfall chances in the near future. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear for the evening and overnight. Patchy valley fog developing late. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

TOMORROW:

Weather on repeat Tuesday. Another hot and humid day with highs near 90 degrees, but it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s. If you do go outside to enjoy the sunshine, make sure to drink water, limit strenuous outdoor activity and find shade. Don’t forget about your pets, as well. If it’s too hot for you, then it is also too hot for them. Mainly clear through the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Another Heat Advisory will likely be issued for Wednesday and possibly Thursday. High pressure moves out Wednesday and our next disturbance moves into the Great Lakes. Isolated shower and thunderstorm possible during peak heating hours Wednesday. Chance for rainfall then increases Thursday as a frontal system moves into the region. This disturbance almost stalls over the area Friday and for the weekend. Chance for rainfall continues, but coming along with a slow cooldown.

MONDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR. PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 61

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HOT & HUMID

HIGH: 92 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. POP-UP SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 93 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

