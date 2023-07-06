AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 6TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 6TH: 58°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:38 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Hot and humid today. How long does it last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

We stay mild overnight with lows in the upper 60s. Clouds build overnight with showers and storms developing ahead of a cold front.

TOMORROW:

Temperatures are more seasonable on Friday with highs in the mid 80s. As the cold front moves through Friday, showers and storms develop.

REST OF THE WEEK:

By Saturday, we are mainly dry but mostly cloudy. Low pressure enters the region on Sunday bringing widespread rain and thunderstorms are also possible. Localized flooding is a concern on Sunday. High pressure looks to then win out going into Monday and Tuesday as we remain dry. Another cold front then enters the area on Wednesday leading to the chance for showers. Clouds hold Thursday but we look mainly dry.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

