AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 2nd: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 2nd: 54°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:40 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Heat and dry conditions move into the region. How long will this last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

A chance for a shower will still remain. Otherwise skies will be mostly sunny overnight with some patchy fog after midnight. It will be on the warmer side with lows only dropping into the low sixties.

SUNDAY:

We end the weekend rather nice. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day. But it will rather warm, with highs near ninety degrees.

WORKWEEK:

Heat and dry conditions continue into midweek. Highs will sit in the low to mid nineties all the way through Wednesday. After that, chances for showers will move in on Thursday and will continue into Friday. Highs will be in the upper eighties on Thursday and will drop to the low to mid eighties on Friday.

SATURDAY:

We will be drying out for Saturday to start the weekend. Skies will be partly sunny with highs back to the upper seventies.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 94 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 93 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: PARLTY CLOUDY

HIGH: 78