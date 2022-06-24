AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 24TH: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 24TH: 55°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Happy Friday! It is a foggy start to the day and we are seeing reduced visibility across the Twin Tiers. The fog lifts throughout the morning. Aside from the foggy start, it will be a quiet weather day. We see mostly sunny conditions today and stay dry. Temperatures reach the mid 80s and we get muggy for the afternoon. Overnight, the sky remains mostly clear but patchy fog does once again develop late overnight and into early Saturday morning. Lows tonight drop into the mid 50s.

Saturday is when we really start to feel the heat and humidity. Highs reach near 90 and we get humid. Sunshine takes us throughout the day. Sunday is another hot and humid day with temperatures reaching near 90 again. Clouds build throughout the day on Sunday ahead of a cold front on Sunday. A cold front enters the area during the late evening and through the overnight. This front brings shower chances and thunderstorm potential. Showers linger into early Monday.

Relief from the heat and humidity is expected Monday and Tuesday as temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s both days. We start to warm up for the middle of next week but hold onto sunshine from Tuesday through Thursday.

Have an amazing day and weekend!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 62

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. AM LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

