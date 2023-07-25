AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 25TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 25TH: 58°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:53 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:34 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Isolated rainfall comes to an end into Tuesday night. Next concern being hot and humid conditions Wednesday through the end of the workweek. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Isolated showers and thunderstorms coming to an end after sunset. Decreasing clouds as high pressure builds into the region. Moisture combined with a light wind and limited clouds allowing for areas of fog through late. Lows near 60 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Ridge of high pressure builds into the region Wednesday, which will help to heat us up. Highs near 90 degrees for the afternoon. Hazy sunshine due to wildfire smoke and most of us staying dry. Mild and humid overnight with lows near 70 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns into early Thursday morning, then another round moves in for the afternoon. Storm coverage will be dependent on how much sunshine we see as sunshine helps fuel thunderstorm development. If thunderstorms are able to develop, there is potential for isolated strong/severe development for the late day. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees with heat index values into the low to mid 90s. Rainfall then tapers for the overnight. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. High heat and humidity continues for Friday with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Small chance for showers and thunderstorms as we end the workweek. Chance for rainfall increases Saturday. Highs into the 80s and still feeling very humid. Drying trend Sunday into early next week. Temperatures will be closer to what we are used to for this time of the year.

MONDAY NIGHT: RAINFALL TAPERS. VARIABLE CLOUDS & FOG

LOW: 60

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW : 58

WEDNESDAY: HAZY SUNSHINE

HIGH: 90 LOW : 67

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW : 68

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 95 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram