AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 1ST: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 1ST: 54°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:33 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:42 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) -Ridge of high pressure building over the region this weekend. Most staying dry and we are heating up. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Clear sky and light wind setting the stage for a cool overnight. Lows near 50 degrees. Patchy valley fog late.

WEEKEND:

High pressure in place Saturday, but a weak disturbance grazes our area. Increasing mid and high-level clouds for the day, then slight chance for an evening and overnight shower. Dry air is at the surface, so little if any rainfall at all. Most staying dry and comfortable for the day. Highs near 80 degrees, then overnight lows into the low to mid 60s. Clouds quick to clear out for Sunday and sunshine returns. Heating up with highs near 90 degrees. Overnight lows into the low to mid 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Hot and turning humid for start of the workweek. Highs near 90 degrees under mostly sunny conditions. Next chance for rainfall returns for the end of the workweek as a front moves into the region.

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLEAR. PATCHY VALLEY FOG LATE

LOW: 47

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 823 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 94 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 94 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 93 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

