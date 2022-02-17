Heavy rain moves in today with a Flood Watch in place and also a Wind Advisory for windy conditions tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 17TH: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 17TH: 17°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 5:43 PM

Active weather returns today as a strong cold front moves in. This cold front will bring heavy rain and windy conditions. Ahead of the front is mild temperatures that are in the 40s already this morning and highs will be reaching the 50s this afternoon. Due to the heavy rain which fully moves in tonight, the above average temperatures helping melt the snow, and the potential for ice jams as the rivers rise, we have a Flood Watch in place for all of the Twin Tiers from this morning until Friday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will be upwards of 1″ with localized higher amounts being possible. As for the winds, portions of the Twin Tiers are under a Wind Advisory tonight into Friday morning. In general, wind gusts will reach over 30 mph across the Twin Tiers tonight into tomorrow morning but the areas in the wind advisory could see wind gusts up to 50-55 mph.

Overnight, the cold front moves through and quickly drops our temperatures. We go from the 50s to the 20s because of this cold front. Due to this temperature drop, the rain transitions over to a light freezing rain/sleet late overnight and finally to snow showers by Friday morning. Accumulation from the snow, sleet, and freezing rain will be light while the rain will be heavy.

Dry air moves in behind the cold front and decreases our cloud cover Friday afternoon with even some sunshine being possible. Clouds are quick to return Saturday morning as our next weak area of low pressure moves in. This area of low pressure brings the chance for snow showers on Saturday. Dry and quiet conditions return for Sunday with temperatures rebounding into the 40s. Above average temperatures hold through Wednesday with highs near or in the 50s. Rain chances return Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN BECOMES LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 22

​​FRIDAY: LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS. DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 21

