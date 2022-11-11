AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 11TH: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 11TH: 31°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:53 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:50 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Heavy rain is in the forecast for today and tonight. How much do we see? Details below:

TODAY:

Changes are in store for the area today as clouds have moved in overnight. This is ahead of plenty of rain. The rain moves in late morning and continues into tonight with the rain being heavy at times. Thunderstorms are also possible this afternoon and even some tonight. All of this active weather is the remnants of Nicole moving in and a cold front entering from the West. A combination of the two results in this widespread rain. Temperatures are also well above average today.

TONIGHT:

Above average temperatures continue tonight and so does the rain. The rain will remain heavy at times and some rumbles of thunder are possible.

THIS WEEKEND:

Rain moves out early Saturday but we stay mostly cloudy throughout the day. When all is said and done with the rain, totals will range from 1-3 inches and localized flash flooding is possible. This is something we are watching. A weak wave moves in around the dinner time hours on Saturday and just brings some showers to the area.

Sunday is when we see a real drop in temperatures and we become well below average. Winds will also be in favor of a lake-effect set-up. Generally, any lake-effect showers look spotty and in the form of rain but some wet snowflakes may mix in.

NEXT WEEK:

Going into next week, the real story will be the below average temperatures. Monday and Tuesday are dry but stubborn clouds hold. Our next round of showers moves in Wednesday. This is with an area of low pressure. A lake-effect set-up returns on Thursday but the showers look spotty at this time.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY/ISO. STORMS POSS., BREEZY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, AM RAIN/PM SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

